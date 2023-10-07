The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0), with college football's 18th-ranked pass offense, square off against the Maryland Terrapins (5-0) and their 19th-ranked pass attack on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Buckeyes are massive, 19.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Maryland matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio State vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Maryland Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-19.5) 57.5 -1400 +800 FanDuel Ohio State (-19.5) 58.5 -1400 +800

Ohio State vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Ohio State has won one game against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes have covered the spread once when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Maryland has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.

Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700 To Win the Big Ten +200 Bet $100 to win $200

