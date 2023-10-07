Based on our computer projection model, the Toledo Rockets will take down the UMass Minutemen when the two teams match up at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which begins at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Toledo vs. UMass Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UMass (+19.5) Over (56.5) Toledo 37, UMass 26

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Toledo vs. UMass? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rockets have an implied win probability of 92.3%.

The Rockets have one win against the spread this season.

Toledo has yet to cover the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

There have been three Rockets games (out of four) that went over the total this season.

Toledo games this season have posted an average total of 50.5, which is six points fewer than the total for this matchup.

UMass Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Minutemen have a 11.8% chance to win.

The Minutemen have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

UMass has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 19.5 points or more this season (0-1).

In the Minutemen's six games with a set total, five have hit the over (83.3%).

UMass games this year have averaged an over/under of 49 points, 7.5 less than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets vs. Minutemen 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 40.8 22.8 44 21 28 30 UMass 26.5 39.2 29 42.3 24 36

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.