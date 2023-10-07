The Toledo Rockets (4-1) go on the road to meet the UMass Minutemen (1-5) at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Toledo sports the 50th-ranked defense this season (343.4 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best with a tally of 465.0 yards per game. UMass' defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, allowing 441.8 total yards per game, which ranks 10th-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 75th with 389.3 total yards per contest.

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Toledo vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Toledo vs. UMass Key Statistics

Toledo UMass 465.0 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.3 (22nd) 343.4 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.8 (130th) 224.6 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.7 (90th) 240.4 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 250.7 (55th) 9 (102nd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (102nd) 9 (24th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (54th)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat for Toledo so far this season. He has 954 passing yards, completing 66.4% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 241 yards (48.2 ypg) on 49 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Peny Boone, has carried the ball 68 times for 515 yards (103.0 per game), scoring five times.

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in 16 receptions for 294 yards (58.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jerjuan Newton has caught 18 passes for 260 yards (52.0 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Larry Stephens has been the target of 16 passes and hauled in 10 grabs for 110 yards, an average of 22.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

UMass Stats Leaders

Carlos Davis has put up 886 passing yards, or 147.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.4% of his passes and has thrown six touchdowns with three interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Kay'Ron Adams, has carried the ball 110 times for 504 yards (84.0 per game) with five touchdowns.

Taisun Phommachanh has rushed for 95 yards on 31 carries with two touchdowns.

Anthony Simpson leads his squad with 426 receiving yards on 26 receptions with two touchdowns.

Mark Pope has collected 252 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on 16 receptions.

George Johnson has racked up 202 reciving yards (33.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

