The UMass Minutemen (1-5) are big 19.5-point underdogs on Saturday, October 7, 2023 against the Toledo Rockets (4-1). The point total is set at 56.5.

Toledo owns the 51st-ranked defense this season (22.8 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 11th-best with 40.8 points per game. UMass ranks 74th in total yards per game (389.3), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking 12th-worst in the FBS with 441.8 total yards surrendered per contest.

Toledo vs. UMass Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Toledo vs UMass Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Toledo -19.5 -105 -115 56.5 -110 -110 -1200 +750

Toledo Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Rockets' offense play poorly, ranking 13th-worst in the FBS in total yards (453.3 total yards per game). They rank 93rd on the other side of the ball (368.3 total yards surrendered per contest).

Despite having the 55th-ranked scoring offense over the last three contests (35 points per game), the Rockets rank worst in scoring defense over that time frame (27 points conceded per game).

It's been a hard three-game stretch for Toledo, who ranks -27-worst in passing offense (200.3 passing yards per game) and sixth-worst in passing defense (216.3 passing yards per game allowed) over its last three tilts.

From an offensive standpoint, the Rockets have been a top-25 rushing unit over the previous three contests with 253 rushing yards per game (13th-best). They haven't fared as well on the other side of the ball, with 152 rushing yards allowed per game (-2-worst) over that period.

Toledo Betting Records & Stats

Toledo has covered the spread once in four games this season.

The Rockets have been favored by 19.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

The teams have hit the over in three of Toledo's four games with a set total.

Toledo has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

Toledo has played as a moneyline favorite of -1200 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rockets a 92.3% chance to win.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn leads Toledo with 954 yards (190.8 ypg) on 73-of-110 passing with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 241 rushing yards on 49 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Peny Boone has racked up 515 yards on 68 carries while finding paydirt five times.

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in 16 catches for 294 yards (58.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jerjuan Newton has grabbed 18 passes while averaging 52 yards per game and scoring seven touchdowns.

Larry Stephens has been the target of 16 passes and racked up 10 catches for 110 yards, an average of 22 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Judge Culpepper has five sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 14 tackles.

Toledo's tackle leader, Nate Bauer, has 26 tackles and one interception this year.

Maxen Hook has a team-high one interception to go along with nine tackles and one pass defended.

