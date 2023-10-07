Following the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Trey Mullinax is currently 27th with a score of -4.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Mullinax Odds to Win: +6600

Trey Mullinax Insights

Mullinax has finished under par six times and posted seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Mullinax has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Mullinax has had an average finish of 59th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Mullinax has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Mullinax has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 41 -2 263 0 11 1 2 $1.4M

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Mullinax has one top-five finish in his past six appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 45th.

Mullinax has made the cut in three of his past six appearances at this tournament.

Mullinax last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

At 7,461 yards, Country Club of Jackson is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,018 yards.

Country Club of Jackson checks in at 7,461 yards, 106 yards longer than the average course Mullinax has played in the past year (7,355 yards).

Mullinax's Last Time Out

Mullinax finished in the 63rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was below average, putting him in the 23rd percentile of the field.

Mullinax shot better than 35% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.46.

Mullinax carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Mullinax carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.9).

Mullinax recorded fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 6.1 on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

At that last tournament, Mullinax's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Mullinax finished the Wyndham Championship carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Mullinax fell short compared to the field average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

All statistics in this article reflect Mullinax's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

