A pair of the nation's strongest running games clash when the UCF Knights (3-2) carry college football's third-ranked running game into a contest against the Kansas Jayhawks (4-1), who have the No. 22 run game, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Knights are just 1-point favorites. The over/under is 64.5 in the outing.

UCF vs. Kansas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lawrence, Kansas
  • Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

UCF vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline Kansas Moneyline
BetMGM UCF (-1) 64.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UCF (-1.5) 63.5 -125 +104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

UCF vs. Kansas Betting Trends

  • UCF has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Knights have covered the spread twice when favored by 1 point or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Kansas has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1 point or more this year (in one opportunity).

UCF & Kansas 2023 Futures Odds

UCF
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000
Kansas
To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

