49ers vs. Cowboys Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
The San Francisco 49ers (4-0) are favored by 3.5 points as they attempt to keep their four-game winning streak alive in a game versus the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 45.
The 49ers' betting insights and trends can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Cowboys. The Cowboys' recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with 49ers.
49ers vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Dallas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-3.5)
|45
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|49ers (-3.5)
|45
|-186
|+156
San Francisco vs. Dallas Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV Info: NBC
49ers vs. Cowboys Betting Insights
- San Francisco's ATS record is 3-0-1 this season.
- The 49ers have won twice ATS (2-0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season.
- San Francisco has gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).
- Dallas has covered the spread three times in four games.
- Two Dallas games (of four) have gone over the point total this season.
