Take a look at Jahmyr Gibbs' stats below.

Gibbs has season stats that include 179 rushing yards on 39 carries (4.6 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus 14 receptions on 18 targets for 70 yards.

Jahmyr Gibbs Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Lions have no other running back on the injury list.

Lions vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Gibbs 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 39 179 0 4.6 18 14 70 0

Gibbs Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 42 0 2 18 0 Week 2 Seahawks 7 17 0 7 39 0 Week 3 Falcons 17 80 0 1 2 0 Week 4 @Packers 8 40 0 4 11 0

