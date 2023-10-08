Josh Reynolds has a difficult matchup when his Detroit Lions meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers allow 176.8 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the NFL.

Reynolds has hauled in 12 balls (on 19 targets) for 215 yards (71.7 per game) and two scores this year.

Reynolds vs. the Panthers

Reynolds vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD Carolina has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

Three players have grabbed a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Carolina on the season.

The 176.8 passing yards per game allowed by the Panthers defense makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers' defense ranks eighth in the NFL with four passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Lions Player Previews

Josh Reynolds Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 44.5 (-115)

Reynolds Receiving Insights

Reynolds has received 14.5% of his team's 131 passing attempts this season (19 targets).

He has been targeted 19 times, averaging 11.3 yards per target (13th in NFL).

Reynolds has one game with a touchdown catch this season (out of three). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

He has two total touchdowns this season (16.7% of his team's 12 offensive TDs).

Reynolds has been targeted two times in the red zone (18.2% of his team's 11 red zone pass attempts).

Reynolds' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 3 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 5 REC / 66 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 4 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

