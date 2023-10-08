Josh Reynolds was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions match up against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. All of Reynolds' stats can be found below.

Heading into Week 5, Reynolds has 12 receptions for 215 yards -- 17.9 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 19 occasions.

Keep an eye on Reynolds' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Josh Reynolds Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

The Lions have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Jameson Williams (FP/nir): 0 Rec Amon-Ra St. Brown (DNP/abdomen): 26 Rec; 331 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Reynolds 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 19 12 215 55 2 17.9

Reynolds Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 4 80 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 66 2 Week 4 @Packers 6 3 69 0

Rep Josh Reynolds and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.