Check out best bets as the Carolina Panthers (0-4) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Lions (3-1) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Ford Field.

When is Lions vs. Panthers?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Lions favored by 9.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (26.3 points). Put your money on the Lions.
  • Looking at this game's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 83.3%.
  • The Lions have won two of the three games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
  • Detroit has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter.
  • The Panthers have been listed as the underdog four times this season and have failed to win any of those games.
  • Carolina has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +380 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Detroit (-9.5)
  • The Lions are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Panthers have not covered the spread in any game this year (0-3-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (44)
  • Detroit and Carolina combine to average 0.7 fewer points per game than the total of 44 set for this matchup.
  • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.3 more points per game (46.3) than this game's total of 44 points.
  • In the Lions' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).
  • The Panthers have gone over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

Sam LaPorta Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
4 60.5 1

Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
3 167.7 2 20.3 0

