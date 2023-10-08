The Carolina Panthers (0-4) are an underdog (by 9.5 points) as they try to stop a four-game skid in a matchup with the Detroit Lions (3-1) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Ford Field. The over/under is set at 45 points for the game.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Lions can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Panthers. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Panthers as they ready for this matchup against the Lions.

Lions vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-9.5) 45 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-9.5) 44.5 -460 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 5 Odds

Detroit vs. Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

Lions vs. Panthers Betting Insights

Detroit has posted a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Out of Detroit's four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Carolina has not won a game against the spread this year.

One of Carolina's four games has hit the over.

