How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 12
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 12, in the opening game of the season for both squads.
You can watch along on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH as the Blue Jackets play the Flyers.
Blue Jackets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Blue Jackets vs Flyers Additional Info
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blue Jackets gave up 329 total goals (4.0 per game), ranking 31st in league action in goals against.
- The Blue Jackets' 213 goals scored last season (2.6 per game) ranked 30th in the NHL.
- They had the league's 31st-ranked goal differential at -116.
- The 41 power-play goals the Blue Jackets recorded last season (on 224 power-play chances) ranked 26th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets had the league's 26th-ranked power-play conversion rate (18.3%).
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|80
|21
|53
|74
|50
|49
|-
|Patrik Laine
|55
|22
|30
|52
|40
|24
|35%
|Boone Jenner
|68
|26
|19
|45
|25
|28
|54.7%
|Jack Roslovic
|77
|11
|33
|44
|45
|31
|45%
|Kent Johnson
|79
|16
|24
|40
|40
|26
|29.5%
Flyers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Flyers' total of 276 goals allowed (3.4 per game) was 23rd in the NHL.
- With 220 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Flyers had the league's 29th-ranked offense.
- Their -56 goal differential was 26th in the league.
- The Flyers had 35 power-play goals (on 225 chances), 31st in the NHL.
- The Flyers had the NHL's 32nd-ranked power-play percentage (15.56%).
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|60
|31
|30
|61
|26
|34
|46.7%
|Owen Tippett
|77
|27
|22
|49
|25
|44
|63.3%
|Morgan Frost
|81
|19
|27
|46
|26
|37
|45.8%
|Scott Laughton
|78
|18
|25
|43
|42
|35
|47.3%
|Joel Farabee
|82
|15
|24
|39
|40
|25
|35.6%
