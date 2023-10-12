A close NHL matchup is expected on Thursday when the Columbus Blue Jackets (0-0-0) host the Philadelphia Flyers (0-0-0) at Nationwide Arena. The Flyers are underdogs (+100 on the moneyline) against the Blue Jackets (-120) ahead of the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Blue Jackets Moneyline Flyers Moneyline Total BetMGM -120 +100 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Columbus has not played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.

Philadelphia has not had a game with longer moneyline odds than +100.

