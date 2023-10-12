Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 12
The Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers take the ice for the season opener at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
As the action begins for the start of the NHL season, here is who we pick to emerge victorious in Thursday's action.
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final result of Flyers 4, Blue Jackets 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Flyers (+110)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Flyers (-0.2)
Blue Jackets vs Flyers Additional Info
Blue Jackets Splits and Trends
- The Blue Jackets went 10-9-19 in overtime matchups last season as part of an overall record of 25-48-9.
- In the 26 games Columbus played that were decided by one goal, it had a 12-6-8 record (good for 32 points).
- In the 15 games last season the Blue Jackets scored just one goal, they finished 0-14-1.
- Columbus took three points from the 21 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (0-18-3 record).
- The Blue Jackets scored at least three goals in 38 games (25-8-5, 55 points).
- In the 23 games when Columbus scored a single power-play goal, it had a 10-9-4 record (24 points).
- In the 19 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Columbus was 7-11-1 (15 points).
- The Blue Jackets were outshot by their opponent in 60 games, going 18-35-7 to record 43 points.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Blue Jackets Rank
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|30th
|2.6
|Goals Scored
|2.68
|29th
|31st
|4.01
|Goals Allowed
|3.37
|23rd
|26th
|29.3
|Shots
|29.5
|23rd
|31st
|35.4
|Shots Allowed
|31.5
|20th
|26th
|18.3%
|Power Play %
|15.56%
|32nd
|25th
|75.11%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.68%
|26th
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
