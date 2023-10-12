The Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers take the ice for the season opener at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

As the action begins for the start of the NHL season, here is who we pick to emerge victorious in Thursday's action.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final result of Flyers 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (+110)

Flyers (+110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Flyers (-0.2)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets vs Flyers Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets went 10-9-19 in overtime matchups last season as part of an overall record of 25-48-9.

In the 26 games Columbus played that were decided by one goal, it had a 12-6-8 record (good for 32 points).

In the 15 games last season the Blue Jackets scored just one goal, they finished 0-14-1.

Columbus took three points from the 21 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (0-18-3 record).

The Blue Jackets scored at least three goals in 38 games (25-8-5, 55 points).

In the 23 games when Columbus scored a single power-play goal, it had a 10-9-4 record (24 points).

In the 19 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Columbus was 7-11-1 (15 points).

The Blue Jackets were outshot by their opponent in 60 games, going 18-35-7 to record 43 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Blue Jackets Rank Blue Jackets AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 30th 2.6 Goals Scored 2.68 29th 31st 4.01 Goals Allowed 3.37 23rd 26th 29.3 Shots 29.5 23rd 31st 35.4 Shots Allowed 31.5 20th 26th 18.3% Power Play % 15.56% 32nd 25th 75.11% Penalty Kill % 74.68% 26th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.