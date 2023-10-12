Blue Jackets vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Philadelphia Flyers in the first game of the season on Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH.
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blue Jackets (-130)
|Flyers (+110)
|6.5
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets did not serve as the favorite on the moneyline in any games last season.
- Columbus' weakest moneyline from a season ago was -130.
- The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Blue Jackets have a 56.5% chance to win.
- Last season, Columbus games went over this one's 6.5-goal over/under 46 times.
Blue Jackets vs Flyers Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Rankings
|Blue Jackets 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Flyers 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|213 (30th)
|Goals
|220 (29th)
|329 (31st)
|Goals Allowed
|276 (23rd)
|41 (26th)
|Power Play Goals
|35 (31st)
|59 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|59 (21st)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- The Blue Jackets' 213 total goals (2.6 per game) made them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Defensively, Columbus gave up 329 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 31st in league play.
- They had the league's 31st-ranked goal differential at -116.
- The 41 power-play goals Columbus put up last season ranked 26th in the NHL (on 224 chances).
- The Blue Jackets' 18.3% power-play conversion rate was 26th in the league.
- Columbus scored five shorthanded goals last season.
- The Blue Jackets' 75.11% penalty-kill success rate ranked 25th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets won 48.6% of their faceoffs to rank 23rd in the NHL.
- Columbus had an 8.9% shooting percentage, which ranked 30th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets did not have a shutout last season. As a team, they averaged 22.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
