If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Mahoning County, Ohio, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mahoning County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Canfield at Howland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12

7:00 PM ET on October 12 Location: Warren, OH

Warren, OH Conference: All-American Conference

All-American Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Jackson-Milton at Fairport Harding High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Fairport Harbor, OH

Fairport Harbor, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Lowellville at Waterloo High School