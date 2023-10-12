The New Jersey Devils host the Detroit Red Wings for a season opener on Thursday, October 12 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Red Wings vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-275) Red Wings (+220) 6.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings were an underdog in 17 games last season, with six upset wins (35.3%).

Detroit's moneyline odds were +220 or longer two times last season, and it lost both games.

The Red Wings have a 31.2% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

A total of 38 of Detroit's games finished with more than 6.5 goals last season.

Red Wings vs Devils Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Devils Rankings

Devils 2022-23 Total (Rank) Red Wings 2022-23 Total (Rank) 289 (4th) Goals 237 (24th) 222 (8th) Goals Allowed 275 (22nd) 49 (20th) Power Play Goals 57 (14th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 54 (17th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Red Wings Advanced Stats

The Red Wings had 237 goals last season (2.9 per game), 24th in the league.

Detroit's total of 275 goals conceded (3.4 per game) was 22nd in the league.

With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.

Detroit had 57 power-play goals (14th in NHL) on 270 chances.

The Red Wings had the NHL's 17th-ranked power-play percentage (21.11%).

In terms of shorthanded goals, Detroit had five.

At 78.31%, the Red Wings had the 18th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Red Wings won 49.1% of faceoffs, 19th in the NHL.

Detroit's 10.3% shooting percentage was 12th in the league.

The Red Wings held their opponents scoreless four times.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.