If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Belmont County, Ohio, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Belmont County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Bellaire High School at Union Local High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Belmont, OH
    • Conference: Buckeye 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Barnesville High School at Shenandoah High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Sarahsville, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Valley Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wheeling Central Catholic High School at Martins Ferry High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Martins Ferry, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

