Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Belmont County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Belmont County, Ohio, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Belmont County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Bellaire High School at Union Local High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Belmont, OH
- Conference: Buckeye 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barnesville High School at Shenandoah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Sarahsville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Valley Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheeling Central Catholic High School at Martins Ferry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Martins Ferry, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
