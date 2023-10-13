Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Champaign County, Ohio is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Champaign County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Tecumseh High School at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Urbana, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
