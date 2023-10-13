Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Clark County, Ohio, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Clark County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Shawnee High School - Springfield at Benjamin Logan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bellefontaine, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwestern High School - Springfield at Indian Lake
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lewistown, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tecumseh High School at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Urbana, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.