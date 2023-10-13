If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Clark County, Ohio, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Clark County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Shawnee High School - Springfield at Benjamin Logan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Bellefontaine, OH

Bellefontaine, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwestern High School - Springfield at Indian Lake

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lewistown, OH

Lewistown, OH Conference: Central Buckeye Conference

Central Buckeye Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Tecumseh High School at Urbana High School