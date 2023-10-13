Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clermont County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Clermont County, Ohio this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Clermont County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
East Clinton at Clermont Northeastern
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Batavia, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton Massie School at Batavia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Batavia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williamsburg High School at Bethel Tate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bethel, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goshen High School at Western Brown
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Mt. Orab, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
