Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Cuyahoga County, Ohio this week.

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Cleveland Heights High School at Brunswick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Brunswick, OH

How to Stream: Watch Here

Wickliffe high school at Brooklyn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Brooklyn, OH

How to Stream: Watch Here

Hudson High School at North Royalton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: North Royalton, OH

Conference: Suburban League

How to Stream: Watch Here

Beachwood High School at Independence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Independence, OH

Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Shaker Heights High School at Medina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Medina, OH

Conference: Greater Cleveland Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Gilmour Academy at Buckeye High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Medina, OH

How to Stream: Watch Here

Mayfield at Riverside High School - Painesville

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Painesville, OH

Conference: Western Reserve Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Hawken High School at Chagrin Falls High School