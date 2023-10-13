Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cuyahoga County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Cuyahoga County, Ohio this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Cleveland Heights High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Brunswick, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wickliffe high school at Brooklyn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Brooklyn, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hudson High School at North Royalton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: North Royalton, OH
- Conference: Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beachwood High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Independence, OH
- Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shaker Heights High School at Medina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Medina, OH
- Conference: Greater Cleveland Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gilmour Academy at Buckeye High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Medina, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayfield at Riverside High School - Painesville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Painesville, OH
- Conference: Western Reserve Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hawken High School at Chagrin Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Chagrin Falls, OH
- Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.