Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Defiance County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Defiance County, Ohio this week, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Defiance County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Wayne Trace at Ayersville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Defiance, OH
- Conference: Green Meadows Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hicksville at Fairview High School - Sherwood
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Sherwood, OH
- Conference: Green Meadows Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
