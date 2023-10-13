Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfield County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Fairfield County, Ohio is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fairfield County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Pickerington Central High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lancaster, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield Union High School at Amanda Clearcreek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Amanda, OH
- Conference: Mid-State League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
