The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Franklin County, Ohio this week, we've got what you need.

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Franklin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Westland high school at Westerville Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Westerville, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Olentangy at Dublin Jerome High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Dublin, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Heights High School at Westerville South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Westerville, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

New Albany High School at Pickerington North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Pickington, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Upper Arlington High School at Dublin Coffman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Dublin, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Worthington Kilbourne High School at Westerville North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Westerville, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest High School - Cincinnati at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Columbus, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Hilliard Darby High School at Thomas Worthington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Worthington, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Dublin Scioto High School at Big Walnut