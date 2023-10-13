This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Hamilton County, Ohio. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Hamilton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Taylor at Reading High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Reading, OH
    • Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cincinnati Princeton High School at Colerain High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Cincinnati, OH
    • Conference: Greater Miami Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Lockland

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Lockland, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Madeira High School at Finneytown High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Cincinnati, OH
    • Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Carroll High School at McNicholas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Cincinnati, OH
    • Conference: Greater Catholic League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Anderson High School at Turpin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Cincinnati, OH
    • Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northwest High School - Cincinnati at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Columbus, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dohn Community at McDowell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Erie, PA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oak Hills at Lakota East High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Liberty Township, OH
    • Conference: Greater Miami Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    La Salle High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Wixom, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

