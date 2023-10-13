Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Lake County, Ohio? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Lake County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Jackson-Milton at Fairport Harding High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Fairport Harbor, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wickliffe high school at Brooklyn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Brooklyn, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kirtland High School at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Mantua, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayfield at Riverside High School - Painesville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Painesville, OH
- Conference: Western Reserve Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
