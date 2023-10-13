Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Licking County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Licking County, Ohio this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Licking County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Licking Valley High School at Granville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Granville, OH
- Conference: Licking County League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.