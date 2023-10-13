Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lucas County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Lucas County, Ohio? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Lucas County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Sylvania Southview High School at Clay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Oregon, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perrysburg at Springfield High School - Holland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Holland, OH
- Conference: Northern Lakes League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.