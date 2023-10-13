Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Medina County, Ohio this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Medina County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Cleveland Heights High School at Brunswick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Brunswick, OH

Brunswick, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Shaker Heights High School at Medina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Medina, OH

Medina, OH Conference: Greater Cleveland Conference

Greater Cleveland Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Gilmour Academy at Buckeye High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Medina, OH

Medina, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Wadsworth at Fort Hill High School