If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Mercer County, Ohio, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

    • Mercer County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Versailles High School at Coldwater High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Coldwater, OH
    • Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marion Local High School at St. Henry

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: St. Henry, OH
    • Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

