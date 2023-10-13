Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Portage County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Portage County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Portage County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Kirtland High School at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Mantua, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowellville at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Atwater, OH
- Conference: Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rootstown High School at Southeast High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ravenna, OH
- Conference: Portage Trail Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.