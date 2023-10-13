Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Portage County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Portage County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Kirtland High School at Crestwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Mantua, OH

Mantua, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Lowellville at Waterloo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Atwater, OH

Atwater, OH Conference: Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference

Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Rootstown High School at Southeast High School