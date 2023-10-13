Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Richland County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Richland County, Ohio this week.
Richland County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Mansfield Senior High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Mount Vernon, OH
- Conference: Ohio Cardinal Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
