The Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3) take on a fellow MAC opponent when they host the Akron Zips (1-5) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 16th-worst in the FBS (34 points allowed per game), Central Michigan has played better offensively, ranking 95th in the FBS by putting up 23.7 points per game. Akron's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, putting up 293.3 total yards per game, which ranks sixth-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 57th with 356.8 total yards allowed per contest.

Here we will dig into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Akron vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Akron vs. Central Michigan Key Statistics

Akron Central Michigan 293.3 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.5 (95th) 356.8 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.2 (117th) 103 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.3 (76th) 190.3 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.2 (107th) 12 (120th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (64th) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (129th)

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron has thrown for 718 yards (119.7 ypg) to lead Akron, completing 66.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 215 yards (35.8 ypg) on 61 carries with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Lorenzo Lingard, has carried the ball 56 times for 287 yards (47.8 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 191 receiving yards (31.8 per game) on 14 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Jasaiah Gathings leads his squad with 204 receiving yards on 22 catches.

Daniel George's 36 targets have resulted in 21 receptions for 188 yards.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has racked up 879 yards (146.5 ypg) on 79-of-134 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 139 rushing yards (23.2 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Myles Bailey, has carried the ball 74 times for 330 yards (55 per game), scoring two times.

Marion Lukes has been handed the ball 40 times this year and racked up 170 yards (28.3 per game) with one touchdown. He's also helped out in the passing game with 17 grabs for 174 yards

Jesse Prewitt III has hauled in 21 receptions for 306 yards (51 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Chris Parker has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 255 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tyson Davis has been the target of 22 passes and hauled in 14 catches for 186 yards, an average of 31 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

