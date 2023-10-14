MAC opponents square off when the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3) host the Akron Zips (1-5) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Central Michigan is favored by 11.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 points for the contest.

Central Michigan sports the 95th-ranked scoring offense this year (23.7 points per game), and has been worse defensively, ranking 16th-worst with 34 points allowed per game. Akron has not been getting things done offensively, ranking sixth-worst with 293.3 total yards per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, surrendering 356.8 total yards per contest (57th-ranked).

Akron vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Kelly/Shorts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Central Michigan vs Akron Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Central Michigan -11.5 -110 -110 43.5 -105 -115 -450 +340

Akron Recent Performance

The Zips are really struggling right now offensively, gaining 326.7 yards per game in their past three games (-77-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 369 (76th-ranked).

The Zips are -85-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (17 per game) and -64-worst in points conceded (32.3).

Akron is gaining 164.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-77-worst in the nation), and allowing 174.3 (58th).

In their past three games, the Zips have run for 162.3 yards per game (98th in college football), and given up 194.7 on the ground (-77-worst).

The Zips have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their past three games.

Akron has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Akron Betting Records & Stats

Akron has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

The Zips have covered the spread once when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Akron hase gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Akron has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

Akron has not won as an underdog of +340 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron has thrown for 718 yards on 88-of-133 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 215 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Lorenzo Lingard has been handed the ball 56 times for a team-high 287 yards (47.8 per game) with one touchdown. He also leads the team through the air, as his 14 receptions this season are good for 191 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Jasaiah Gathings' 204 receiving yards (34 yards per game) are a team high. He has 22 receptions on 39 targets.

Daniel George's 21 grabs (on 36 targets) have netted him 188 yards (31.3 ypg).

CJ Nunnally paces the team with five sacks, and also has seven TFL and 21 tackles.

Akron's top-tackler, Bryan McCoy, has 31 tackles, two TFL, and one sack this year.

Tyson Durant leads the team with one interception, while also putting up six tackles and one pass defended.

