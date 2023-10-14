Best Bets & Odds for the Alabama vs. Arkansas Game – Saturday, October 14
SEC opponents will clash when the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) battle the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Alabama vs. Arkansas?
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Alabama 36, Arkansas 15
- Alabama is 5-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).
- The Crimson Tide have played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
- Arkansas has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.
- The Razorbacks have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +800 moneyline set for this game.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Crimson Tide have an implied win probability of 93.3%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Alabama (-19.5)
- In six Alabama games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once this season when favored by 19.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Arkansas has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (46.5)
- Three of Alabama's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points.
- This season, four of Arkansas' games have finished with a combined score higher than 46.5 points.
- Alabama averages 31.2 points per game against Arkansas' 31.3, totaling 16 points over the game's point total of 46.5.
Splits Tables
Alabama
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.3
|53.8
|50.8
|Implied Total AVG
|35
|35.7
|34.3
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-1
|2-1
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Arkansas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.2
|53
|58.5
|Implied Total AVG
|36
|35.3
|37
|ATS Record
|2-3-0
|0-3-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
