Here's a peek at the injury report for the Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1), which currently has five players listed on it, as the Blue Jackets prepare for their matchup with the New York Rangers (1-0) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zachary Werenski D Out Quadricep Jordan Dumais RW Out Undisclosed Mathieu Olivier RW Out Undisclosed Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Yegor Chinakhov RW Out Undisclosed

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury - - - -

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Blue Jackets Season Insights (2022-23)

The Blue Jackets' 213 goals last season (2.6 per game) ranked them 30th in the league.

Columbus' total of 329 goals allowed (4.0 per game) was 31st in the NHL.

They had the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -116.

Rangers Season Insights (2022-23)

The Rangers ranked 12th in the league last season with 273 goals scored (3.3 per game).

New York conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.

They had the league's sixth-best goal differential at +57.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-200) Blue Jackets (+165) 6.5

