Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 14, when the Buffalo Bulls and Bowling Green Falcons match up at 3:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Bulls. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (+4.5) Over (43.5) Buffalo 27, Bowling Green 25

Week 7 MAC Predictions

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Falcons.

The Falcons is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season, Bowling Green is 2-3 against the spread.

In the Falcons' five games with a set total, three have hit the over (60%).

The average total in Bowling Green games this year is 4.0 more points than the point total of 43.5 in this outing.

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulls' implied win probability is 66.7%.

The Bulls are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Buffalo is winless against the spread when it has played as 4.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Bulls have seen four of its six games go over the point total.

The point total average for Buffalo games this season is 54.2, 10.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Falcons vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 28.2 33.5 33.7 36.0 22.7 31.0 Bowling Green 18.8 28.7 22.5 26.5 17.0 29.8

