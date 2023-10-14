The Buffalo Bulls (2-4) take on a fellow MAC foe when they host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at UB Stadium.

With 443.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 12th-worst in the FBS, Buffalo has been forced to rely on its 108th-ranked offense (337.2 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Bowling Green's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, registering 303.5 total yards per game, which ranks 10th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 53rd with 354.5 total yards ceded per contest.

Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Bowling Green Buffalo 303.5 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.2 (96th) 354.5 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.7 (120th) 125.5 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.8 (107th) 178 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.3 (84th) 13 (125th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 11 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has racked up 821 yards (136.8 per game) while completing 57.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Terion Stewart, has carried the ball 66 times for 416 yards (69.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Taron Keith has 19 receptions for 193 yards (32.2 per game) so far while also carrying the ball 15 times for 107 yards and one score.

Odieu Hiliare has registered 21 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 226 (37.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times and has two touchdowns.

Harold Fannin has racked up 163 reciving yards (27.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has 1,307 passing yards for Buffalo, completing 60.8% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Ron Cook Jr. has racked up 283 yards on 69 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner. He's also caught 16 passes for 136 yards (22.7 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Mike Washington has carried the ball 56 times for 256 yards (42.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson's leads his squad with 228 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 23 receptions (out of 33 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has grabbed 12 passes while averaging 33.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Cole Harrity's 25 catches have yielded 190 yards and two touchdowns.

