A matchup of MAC teams features the Buffalo Bulls (2-4) taking on the Bowling Green Falcons (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Bulls are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Buffalo vs. Bowling Green matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Buffalo, New York
  • Venue: UB Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline
BetMGM Buffalo (-4.5) 46.5 -210 +175 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Buffalo (-4.5) 47.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

  • Bowling Green has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Falcons have covered the spread twice this year (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
  • Buffalo has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Bulls have been favored by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +4500 Bet $100 to win $4500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.