MAC rivals will clash when the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3) face the Akron Zips (1-5). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Central Michigan vs. Akron? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Central Michigan vs. Akron?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Central Michigan 31, Akron 18

Central Michigan 31, Akron 18 Central Michigan is 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Chippewas have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter.

Akron has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Zips have not won as an underdog of +290 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Chippewas a 78.9% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Central Michigan (-10)



Central Michigan (-10) Central Michigan has two wins versus the spread in six games this season.

Thus far in 2023 Akron has two wins against the spread.

The Zips have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10 points or more (in two chances).

Parlay your bets together on the Central Michigan vs. Akron matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) Central Michigan and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 43.5 points five times this season.

In the Akron's six games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

Central Michigan averages 23.7 points per game against Akron's 16.5, amounting to 3.3 points under the game's point total of 43.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Central Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48 47 48.5 Implied Total AVG 31.2 28 32.8 ATS Record 2-4-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-0-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Akron

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.9 47.5 49.8 Implied Total AVG 30.4 25.5 33.7 ATS Record 2-3-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.