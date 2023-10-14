The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) play a familiar opponent when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Nippert Stadium in a Big 12 clash.

Cincinnati ranks 31st in total defense this season (328.4 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in the FBS with 490 total yards per game. In terms of points scored Iowa State ranks 107th in the FBS (21.8 points per game), and it is 46th defensively (21.7 points allowed per game).

We dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

Fox Sports 1

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Cincinnati Iowa State 490 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323 (108th) 328.4 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.5 (64th) 220.2 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.3 (109th) 269.8 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.7 (93rd) 8 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th)

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has been a dual threat for Cincinnati so far this season. He has 1,226 passing yards, completing 62.1% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 280 yards (56 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has racked up 405 yards on 76 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

Xzavier Henderson's 414 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 42 times and has registered 30 receptions and one touchdown.

Braden Smith has put together a 270-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes on 27 targets.

Dee Wiggins has compiled 14 receptions for 193 yards, an average of 38.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has thrown for 1,223 yards on 60% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 63 yards with one score.

Eli Sanders has rushed for 211 yards on 43 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Abu Sama III has been given 38 carries and totaled 192 yards with one touchdown.

Jaylin Noel leads his team with 284 receiving yards on 31 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins has 17 receptions (on 29 targets) for a total of 266 yards (44.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Daniel Jackson has racked up 173 reciving yards (28.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

