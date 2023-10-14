Cincinnati vs. Iowa State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Big 12 play features the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) taking on the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 45.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cincinnati vs. Iowa State matchup.
Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Iowa State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cincinnati (-5.5)
|45.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Cincinnati (-4.5)
|45.5
|-215
|+176
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- Cincinnati has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.
- The Bearcats have covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Iowa State has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this year.
- The Cyclones have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
