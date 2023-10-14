Pioneer League opponents match up when the Dayton Flyers (2-4) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-3) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Welcome Stadium.

Dayton is averaging 26.7 points per game on offense (52nd in the FCS), and ranks 77th on defense with 29.3 points allowed per game. In terms of total offense, Presbyterian ranks 54th in the FCS (362.0 total yards per game) and 37th defensively (320.6 total yards allowed per game).

Dayton vs. Presbyterian Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Venue: Welcome Stadium

Dayton vs. Presbyterian Key Statistics

Dayton Presbyterian 354.2 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.0 (75th) 247.5 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.6 (27th) 184.2 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.8 (86th) 170.0 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.2 (33rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Dayton Stats Leaders

Dante Casciola has thrown for 775 yards (129.2 ypg) to lead Dayton, completing 56.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 61 rushing yards on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Michael Neel has 486 rushing yards on 104 carries with three touchdowns.

Cole Dow has racked up 230 yards on 58 carries, scoring three times.

Gavin Lochow has hauled in 12 catches for 216 yards (36.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Joe Swanson has caught 15 passes for 184 yards (30.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Derek Willits' 12 catches have yielded 149 yards.

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley has thrown for 943 yards (188.6 ypg) to lead Presbyterian, completing 50.9% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 182 yards (36.4 ypg) on 34 carries with one touchdown.

Zach Switzer has rushed for 109 yards on 30 carries.

Dominic Kibby paces his squad with 395 receiving yards on 18 catches with four touchdowns.

Worth Warner has caught 18 passes and compiled 280 receiving yards (56.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jordan Irizarry's 10 targets have resulted in 11 receptions for 177 yards.

