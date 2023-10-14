The Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-3) will face off against a fellow MAC opponent, the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The Golden Flashes are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. An over/under of 41.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State matchup.

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Michigan Moneyline Kent State Moneyline
BetMGM Eastern Michigan (-10) 41.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Eastern Michigan (-10.5) 41.5 -420 +320 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

  • Kent State has won just one game against the spread this year.
  • The Golden Flashes have been an underdog by 10 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • Eastern Michigan has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Kent State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

