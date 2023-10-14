North Carolina vs. Miami (FL): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) are 3.5-point favorites at home versus the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Each team has a high-powered pass attack, with the Tar Heels 11th in passing yards per game, and the Hurricanes 22nd. The over/under for the contest is 57.5 points.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-3.5)
|57.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-3.5)
|56.5
|-192
|+158
North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- North Carolina has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Tar Heels have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Miami (FL) has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover once.
North Carolina & Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds
|North Carolina
|To Win the National Champ.
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|To Win the ACC
|+750
|Bet $100 to win $750
|Miami (FL)
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the ACC
|+500
|Bet $100 to win $500
