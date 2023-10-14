Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Ohio
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Week 7 college football slate includes top teams in play, including fans watching from Ohio. Among those games is the Ohio State Buckeyes playing the Purdue Boilermakers.
College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week
No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Favorite: Ohio State (-18.5)
Kent State Golden Flashes at Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-8.5)
Iowa State Cyclones at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Cincinnati (-5.5)
Presbyterian Blue Hose at Dayton Flyers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Welcome Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Youngstown State Penguins at South Dakota Coyotes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: DakotaDome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Toledo Rockets at Ball State Cardinals
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Toledo (-17.5)
Miami (OH) RedHawks at Western Michigan Broncos
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Waldo Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Miami (OH) (-8.5)
Akron Zips at Central Michigan Chippewas
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Central Michigan (-10)
Bowling Green Falcons at Buffalo Bulls
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: UB Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Buffalo (-3.5)
Ohio Bobcats at Northern Illinois Huskies
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio (-5.5)
