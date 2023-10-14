The Ohio Bobcats (5-1) and Northern Illinois Huskies (2-4) will battle in a clash of MAC foes at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Ohio vs. Northern Illinois?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio 26, Northern Illinois 19

Ohio 26, Northern Illinois 19 Ohio has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Bobcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Northern Illinois has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Huskies are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +185 or more on the moneyline.

The Bobcats have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ohio (-5.5)



Ohio (-5.5) Ohio is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Bobcats have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Against the spread, Northern Illinois is 3-3-0 this season.

The Huskies have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) Ohio and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's total of 44.5 points twice this season.

There have been four Northern Illinois games that have ended with a combined score higher than 44.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 49.7 points per game, 5.2 points more than the over/under of 44.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Ohio

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.7 44 51.8 Implied Total AVG 29 28.5 29.3 ATS Record 4-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

Northern Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.3 57 45.5 Implied Total AVG 28.5 31 27.3 ATS Record 3-3-0 0-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 0-2-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 0-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

