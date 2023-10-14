Based on our computer projection model, the Ohio Bobcats will take down the Northern Illinois Huskies when the two teams come together at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which starts at 4:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio (-5.5) Toss Up (44.5) Ohio 27, Northern Illinois 19

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 MAC Predictions

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Ohio vs. Northern Illinois? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Bobcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.

Against the spread, the Bobcats are 4-1-0 this season.

Ohio is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Ohio has had two games (out of five) go over the total this season.

The point total average for Ohio games this season is 48.7, 4.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

The Huskies have gone 3-3-0 ATS this season.

When it has played as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, Northern Illinois is 2-1 against the spread.

In the Huskies' six games with a set total, four have hit the over (66.7%).

Northern Illinois games this year have averaged a total of 49.3 points, 4.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bobcats vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio 24.5 11.8 26.3 11.3 22.7 12.3 Northern Illinois 25.2 24.0 12.5 18.0 31.5 27.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.